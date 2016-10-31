Medical marijuana protest outside Lismore Court

Simonetta Zigaldo, of Nimbin, helps to set up the protest outside the Lismore Courts to protest the arrest of a number 'Laneway Boys' in a raid earlier in the year.

SIMONETTA Zigaldo, of Nimbin, made a special trip to Lismore to help set up a protest outside the Lismore courthouse this morning.

She said she was "proudly Nimbin" and supported the use of plant derived medicine to help patients suffering from life-threatening illness.

The protest was designed to highlight the arrest and court appearances of a number Rainbow Lane Boys in a raid earlier this year in Nimbin.

Since the last hearing there have been more people arrested and charged in relation to Operation Cuppa, which takes the total number to 32 people facing court.

"Operation Cuppa has had a huge impact on our one pub village and these few raids have ever exposed the futility of prohibition even more," said Nimbin HEMP Embassy president Michael Balderstone.

He urged medical cannabis users to attend as many protests as possible to show they cared.

"The damage done by making this pain relieving herb illegal continues unabated which is ludicrous considering what is happening in other western countries now with the benefits of medical cannabis accepted and appreciated," he said.