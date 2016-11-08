Medical centre plans to be a one-stop health shop

Dr Rita Vinten believes Prema House Medical Centre will be a lot more effective now it has expanded its services.

PREMA House Medical Centre in Lismore is preparing to open its expanded facility next week.

Over the past six months, builders have been constructing a new medical facility alongside Prema House's existing premises to house six fully-accredited GPs, three nurses and now full-time psychology and podiatry services.

Prema House is also looking into providing full-time physiotherapy services.

In addition, there are also 34 new off-road car spaces for easier access to Prema House at 211 Ballina Rd.

The medical centre has also extended its opening hours to 6pm on most evenings and will be open on Saturday mornings.

Dr Rita Vinten said that in today's medical and financial climate small practices weren't always viable and patients needed to be able to come to one place for all their needs.

"We are committed to ensuring patients can access all these things without losing the personal touch and friendliness that our practice is known for,” Dr Vinten said.

"It is about having a medical home for our patients.”

Prema House offers bulk billing for children as well as skin checks, and will provide increased skin surgery services.