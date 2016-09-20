McIntosh plays on injured for mate in NRRRL grand final

MURWILLUMBAH fullback Toby McIntosh has come of age after playing 80 minutes with a busted knee in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final on Sunday.

The Mustangs capped the most emotional week in club history by winning the grand final 16-14 over Cudgen just one week after teammate Grant Cook died in a Gold Coast hospital.

Cook collapsed on the sideline during the preliminary final with the Mustangs banding together during the week in preparation for the big game.

McIntosh was smashed from the opening kick-off and it looked like his grand final was over 10 seconds in when he got up and couldn't run.

He could barely move when the ball came his way and he was forced to surrender into the tackle on two occasions in the first half.

Not only did he tough it out to half-time but he somehow managed to play the rest of the game and win his first premiership in the top grade.

"It has been an emotional week for everyone and as long as I could stand on one leg I was going to stay out there," McIntosh said.

"You never want to come off in these games and I'd do anything to be out there with the boys. It was a devastating start to the week but we've banded together and done it for Grant.

"There is no next week so I can celebrate now and get the knee checked out later."

McIntosh was one of the form players coming into the grand final and won the NRRRL Player of the Year at the annual presentation night a week earlier.

He played on the wing when Murwillumbah made the grand final against Ballina last season and has since taken his game to another level this season at fullback.

"It has been a great year and to finish it off like this is a fairytale," McIntosh said. "It's one big family here and we couldn't have done it without each other."