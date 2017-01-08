Masked drug dealers chased down in Nimbin, police allege

POLICE say they have caught three people with cash and cannabis after spotting them wearing masks in Rainbow Lane in Nimbin about 10.30am yesterday.

The trio, aged 27, 26 and 16, will face court next month charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and disguise face with intent to commit serious indictable offence.

It's alleged about 10.30am yesterday a police patrol spotted the three men wearing masks in the lane and began to pursue them when they ran.

Once they had been chased down a search allegedly revealed marijuana and cash.

All three were taken to Ballina Police Station where they were charged.

The 16-year-old boy was granted conditional bail to appear at a Children's Court on 10 February 2017.

A 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were also granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday 6 February 2017.