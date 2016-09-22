Mashup to celebrate 'Forever Country' music awards

The stars featuring in the Forever Country video for the Country Music Association Awards.

IF YOU love country music then you are going to love this mashup of some of the greatest stars in the genre with the video 'Forever Country'.

The video was shot in Nashville over three days and directed by Grammy winner Joseph Kahn.

It features some of the biggest names in country music such as Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Reb McEntire, legends such as Charley Pride and many more.

The video was created to celebrate this year's 50th anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards.

It comes with a warning: Goosebumsp to follow.