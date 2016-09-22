25°
News

Mary J Blige joins Bluesfest 2017 line up

Javier Encalada
| 22nd Sep 2016 11:30 AM
STAR: Mary Jane Blige is an American singer, songwriter, model, record producer and actress.
STAR: Mary Jane Blige is an American singer, songwriter, model, record producer and actress.

R&B SUPERSTAR Mary J. Blige will be making her Bluesfest debut in 2017.

The iconic Grammy Award winner, singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist has been confirmed for the Tyagarah music festival next Easter.

Local audiences will also get acquainted with Mary J Blige's acting skills as hit American TV series How to get Away with Murder has teased she will join the third season, starting today in the USA.

Mary J. Blige has amassed an impressive eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, 32 Grammy nominations, a 2012 Golden Globe nomination and five American Music Awards.

She has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and is responsible for a plethora of hit singles including Be Without You, No More Drama, Not Gon' Cry, Love Is All We Need, Seven Days, All That I Can Say, Family Affair and Just Fine.

Pop music lovers got introduced to Mary J Blige's music in her duet with George Michael for the successful hit single As in 1998.

Her most recent release and 13th studio album The London Sessions (2014) went to number #1 on the iTunes R&B Chart, and was included in Billboard's 10 Best R&B Albums of 2014.

Other names added to the Bluesfest 2017 line up today are:

Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae is a British singer, songwriter and guitarist from Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Corinne Bailey Rae is a British singer, songwriter and guitarist from Leeds, West Yorkshire.

With over five million albums sold, two-time Grammy winner Bailey Rae released her self-titled debut album in 2006, reaching number one in the UK and number four in the U.S. The album featured the global hits Put Your Records On and 'Like A Star'.

Originally the front-woman of an indie band, Bailey Rae's music spans electronic, soul and experimental genres.

She has completed her highly anticipated third studio album The Heart Speaks In Whispers which debuted at number three on Billboard's R&B chart.

Featuring 'Been To The Moon', 'The Skies Will Break' and 'Green Aphrodisiac', NPR named it one of the 30 albums of the year so far. The album has gained worldwide acclaim, garnering four and five-star reviews.

Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Samuel Kiwanuka is a British soul musician who has been compared to Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Withers, Randy Newman and Otis Redding.
Michael Samuel Kiwanuka is a British soul musician who has been compared to Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Withers, Randy Newman and Otis Redding.

He has been compared to Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Withers, Randy Newman, Terry Callier, and Otis Redding, as well as Van Morrison and the Temptations.

Kiwanuka has the rare honour of having both his debut record Home Again and his sophomore record Love & Hate nominated for the Mercury Prize.

 

 

 

 

 

Nahko And Medicine For The People

American singer songwriter Nahko Bear performing with Medicine for the People at Bluesfest 2014.
American singer songwriter Nahko Bear performing with Medicine for the People at Bluesfest 2014. taojonesphotographer.com

The band, who has spend much time in Byron Bay and the Northern Rivers in the past, is returning to Bluesfest with their worldly blend of rock, hip-hop, and alt-folk and will be bringing their new album Hoka.

Oregon-born singer/songwriter Nahko, who is of Puerto Rican, Native American (Apache), and Filipino descent described the new album Hoka, as "the soundtrack of the movement for a better planet".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gallant

Christopher Gallant, better known by his last name simply as Gallant, is an American singer-songwriter from Columbia, Maryland.
Christopher Gallant, better known by his last name simply as Gallant, is an American singer-songwriter from Columbia, Maryland.

Named by Billboard as the #1 performance of Coachella in 2016, Gallant has garnered accolades for his exceptional voice from artists like Elton John, John Legend, and Seal.

His rise has been meteoric, finding his way onto the stages of US TV show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The young Los Angeles artist identifies his music as future soul, bridging the contemporary productions with old school song writing.

 

 

The Suffers

The Suffers are an American soul band from Houston, Texas consisting of Kam Franklin, Adam Castaneda, Alex Zamora, Kevin Bernier, Cory Wilson, Jon Durbin, Michael Razo, Jose Luna, Patrick Kelly, and Nick Zamora. They were formed in 2011.
The Suffers are an American soul band from Houston, Texas consisting of Kam Franklin, Adam Castaneda, Alex Zamora, Kevin Bernier, Cory Wilson, Jon Durbin, Michael Razo, Jose Luna, Patrick Kelly, and Nick Zamora. They were formed in 2011. Daniel Jackson

Houston's award-winning 10-piece ensemble is set to bring the house down at their Bluesfest debut.

The Suffers have redefined the sound of Gulf Coast Soul and are as much influenced by classic rock & roll, country, Latin and Southern hip hop.

Established in 2011, The Suffers officially released their much anticipated self-titled album this year.

 

 

 

Details

Other artists previously announced for the festival are Zac Brown Band, Patti Smith performing Horses, The Lumineers, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Billy Bragg, Jethro Tull plus Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, among others.

The 28th Bluesfest will be held at Tyagarah, north of Byron Bay, from April 13 to 17, 2017.

The festival's artist daily playing schedule is available on www.bluesfest.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017, mary j blige, whatson

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

Mary J Blige joins Bluesfest 2017 line up

STAR: Mary Jane Blige is an American singer, songwriter, model, record producer and actress.

The R'n'B superstar is also on prime time TV from this week

