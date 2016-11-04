Market showing signs of easing

AN INCREASED number of 420 cattle were sold at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

The market, while still strong, showed an easing tendency.

Prime milk or grain-assisted vealers weighing 200-250kg liveweight sold from $3.45 to $3.65/kg, with most about $3.54/kg.

Stan Breakwell's grain-assisted heifers sold for $3.68/kg, returning $1067.

Light restocker cattle sold at similar rates to last week, with most of the angus steers in the $4 to $4.30/kg range and heifers in the $3.60 to $3.85/kg range.

The cow market was another 5-10c/kg below last week.

Heavy cows sold from $2 to $2.36/kg, with most about $2.20/kg.

Medium cows sold in the $1.60 to $1.90/kg range.