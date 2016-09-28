MARKET MILESTONE: Organisers to celebrate 40 years

The Channon Craft Market is on again next month but it will be even more special than usual.

THE Channon Craft Market will celebrate its 40th anniversary in two weeks, and organisers promise it will be bigger and better than ever.

Robyn Kelly said a special market on October 9 would feature loads of entertainment and over 240 stalls offering creative wares, produce and products.

"We've got some street entertainment and performers coming along, we've got some world-renowned artists coming to perform," she said.

Some of those performers include Oka, Wild Marmalade, Tijuana Session, Samba Blisstas and The Pitts Family Circus.

There will also be The Channon's first chess tournament and a drumming circle.

Ms Kelly said the market has come a long way since its beginnings in 1976, when a group of people who regularly met at The Channon Hall decided to start a market that would provide an opportunity for stallholders to trade and barter goods.

It was also an opportunity for like-minded people to gather, get to know each other and explore environmental issues.

"It strongly held the ethics of a 'make it, bake it, grow it' market and it encouraged stallholders to come in, barter and sell their goods," Ms Kelly said.

Since then it has grown and evolved to become a non-profit community organisation with a management committee that employees around 18 people.

The market is now held at Coronation Park.

It is family friendly, with opportunities for candle-making, facepainting, free art and craft workshops, pony rides, a jumping castle and more.

The October market will be raising funds for Dunoon Preschool.

For more information visit the channonmarket.org.au or search The Channon Craft Market on Facebook.