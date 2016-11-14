29°
News

Marjorie Oakes: Teacher and scholar

14th Nov 2016 6:25 AM
HOUSE OF KNOWLEDGE: Lismore High School, 1920s
HOUSE OF KNOWLEDGE: Lismore High School, 1920s

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCHOOL teachers have a major influence on the lives of most children, even today.

Some are remembered because of their teaching ability, others are remembered because of some talent such as in music or sport, while many are remembered for an amusing or traumatic incident.

Most of these people had strong and/or vibrant personalities.

One such person who will be remembered by many students who attended Lismore High School was Marjorie Oakes, English Mistress, Literary Editor of the School's journal "The Lens”, Mistress in Charge of Girls, Musician, and Historian especially interested in the people and language of our local Bundjalung Nation.

Marjorie Oakes was born Marjorie Jessie Edwards in 1914 at Chatswood, Sydney.

She was the daughter of Frank Lincoln Edwards and his wife Lucy Bertha (nee Hutton).

She attended North Sydney Girls High School and then went on to the University of Sydney.

At that time there were very few women attending universities in Australia.

In 1934 she graduated as a Bachelor of Arts (Honours). She had decided to become a teacher so completed a Diploma of Education the following year.

Although majoring in English and History her first appointment as a teacher was to Darlinghurst Domestic Science School where she taught mathematics and physiology.

In 1937 she took up an appointment at Lismore High School.

She continued to teach mathematics and before long she was introduced to local solicitor, Warren Frank (Frank) Oakes.

They were married in 1943 and, as a married woman, she was required to resign her position.

During the War years she was kept busy as the wife of a prominent member of the legal profession and the mother of three small children.

However, she also became very interested in the musical life of the area. She was especially interested in early music, unaccompanied choral singing, and this led her to an interest in Aboriginal culture and music.

She soon became involved with the study and history of the local Aboriginal peoples, especially their language.

In 1955 she returned to teaching and this time she was appointed to the English/History Department of the Lismore High School.

During her years there she was involved with the School's debating activities, coaching students in their presentation and speech-craft as well as the skills of argument.

She also organized and performed in both a madrigal choir and a recorder group.

This interest in madrigal singing and recorder playing continued long after she retired from teaching.

With a husband who was also interested in history it is not surprising that both joined and became active members of the Richmond River Historical Society.

Frank Oakes was legal adviser for some years and Marjorie held several official positions including President.

She retired from school teaching in 1974 but will always be remembered as a generous colleague who helped many a shy or inexperienced new member of staff, especially young women teachers.

Others may remember her as domineering and forceful. However, she had come through from the days before women's rights had been generally accepted.

She had fought for her own rights and the rights of others like her, and in so doing she had won and retained the respect (and in many cases the liking) of a male dominated service.

One way of improving the status of professional women in the community was her leadership in the local Women Graduates Association.

Prepared by Geoff & Margaret Henderson for Richmond River Historical Society, Lismore.

Telephone: 02 6621 9993. Email: info@richhistory.org.au

Hours: Museum - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm; Research Room - Monday & Wednesday 10am-4pm.

Lismore Northern Star
Firefighters' busy night on the Northern Rivers

Firefighters' busy night on the Northern Rivers

FIREFIGHTERS have worked through the night to contain two fires in the West Coraki/Bora Ridge area.

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Young talent shines bright at Mullumbimby Show

BORN SHOWMAN: Sixth generation showman Diesel Nilon has fun in the puddles down sideshow alley after a huge downpour drenched the Mullumbimby Show on Saturday afternoon.

Mullum's 109th Agricultural Show and Truck Parade

Marjorie Oakes: Teacher and scholar

HOUSE OF KNOWLEDGE: Lismore High School, 1920s

Lismore High School teacher left a lasting impression on students

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh produce and comment on the US election result

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

RENO show's five teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

2 Bedroom Villa - Walk To Byron CBD &amp; Beaches

22/11-19 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Located in a beautifully maintained and secure over 55's complex, this ground floor apartment is very private and enjoys a lovely outlook over shady palms. The...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!