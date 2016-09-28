25°
News

Marine rescue volunteers look forward to tower demolition

Graham Broadhead | 28th Sep 2016 5:30 AM
GOODBYE TO OLD, HELLO TO NEW: Ballina Marine Rescue's Commander John Donoghue with the old and new towers in the background.
GOODBYE TO OLD, HELLO TO NEW: Ballina Marine Rescue's Commander John Donoghue with the old and new towers in the background. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMANDER John Donoghue won't miss the old leaning Marine Rescue tower on North Wall when Ballina's Marine Rescue unit moves into its new headquarters in the next week or so.

"I'll be glad to see it go,” he said.

The old tower is due to be demolished in the week starting October 10, and the Marine Rescue volunteers will have moved in to their new headquarters by then.

Commander Donoghue is one of only two of the unit's 60 volunteers who were at the original meeting in the late 1990s held to talk about the need for a new tower because of the lean on the old one - Kevin Thompson was the other at that meeting.

Up until 12 months ago, Commander Donoghue didn't think he would see a new tower in his lifetime.

But the funding has come through and the leaning tower - which is still shifting - is coming down.

The old tower was closed last year because of safety concerns, after volunteers were injured.

Ballina Shire Council's project manager, Chris Allison, said the popular North Wall pathway will be closed from 7am to 4pm during the demolition works from October 10 for a few days.

Commander Donoghue said the new tower gives the volunteers a better view out to sea and along the coast, and has toilet and kitchen facilities for the volunteers as well as a lift.

"Everything is an improvement,” he said.

"It will be much more comfortable.

"Everyone keeps asking me if I'm excited about moving in, but it's been so long - I'm starting to look forward to it now.”

The official opening of the new Marine Rescue tower is scheduled to be held in December.

Lismore Northern Star
Marine rescue volunteers look forward to tower demolition

Marine rescue volunteers look forward to tower demolition

BALLINA'S new state-of-the-art search and rescue centre on North Wall is almost finished.

Break strings, ho hearts

Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.

Master ukulelist visits this week

More Northern River schools needed to be counted in

John Foreman and Jay Laga'aia at a songwriting workshop earlier this year.

Music - Count Us In will be held in November

Woman in hospital after car rollover on Pacific Highway

A car rollover is affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway.

A woman involved in highway rollover has been taken to hospital

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

From purr to a roar, Meow Meow is not kitten

ANYTHING IS PAWSIBLE: Acclaimed cabaret star Meow Meow returns to Lismore.

Anything can happen during her local shows this week

Latest deals and offers

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say as first member of The Jury Villa.

From purr to a roar, Meow Meow is not kitten

ANYTHING IS PAWSIBLE: Acclaimed cabaret star Meow Meow returns to Lismore.

Anything can happen during her local shows this week

Break strings, ho hearts

Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.

Master ukulelist visits this week

More Northern River schools needed to be counted in

John Foreman and Jay Laga'aia at a songwriting workshop earlier this year.

Music - Count Us In will be held in November

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of area's best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Call Tara or...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 Please Call Tara...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the heart of Federal town has potential to become an iconic site, adding to what already is a destination for people from...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Beachside Suffolk - Don’t Miss This!

5 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 $870,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an immaculate 4 bedroom home in beachside Suffolk. This classic beach home features a spacious open plan kitchen...

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Original and Charming Byron Bay Cottage In Premium Location

56A Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 22nd...

This original and charming Byron Bay cottage is set within a peaceful and private location and enjoys only few neighbours. Consisting of 3 bedrooms plus an...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction