Man who tried to save Tadashi to receive bravery medal

The stone memorial bench built in remembrance of Tadashi Nakahara at Shelly Beach, Ballina

A MAN who paddled out on his surfboard to rescue a surfer bitten by a shark will be recognised tomorrow for his bravery.

Darren Rogers jumped into action after Tadashi Nakahara was attacked by a 4.2m great white shark.

Mr Rogers took the surfer back to the beach and applied first aid, however despite his best efforts, Mr Nakahara died in his arms on Shelley beach, Ballina on February 9, 2015.

His Excellency, General The Honourable David Hurley, AC DSC (Ret'd), Governor of New South Wales, will present bravery awards on behalf of the Royal Humane Society of NSW at an investiture at Government House Sydney on Friday at 3pm.

A total of 26 medals will be presented by His Excellency as Governor and as Patron of the Royal Humane Society in recognition of those who put their own lives at risk to save someone in immediate danger.

Full details of all incidents and recipients are readily available at the Royal Humane Society website www.braveryaward.org/awards/citations.