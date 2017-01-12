35°
Woman punched after baby's cries

12th Jan 2017 3:17 PM

AN ILARWIL man who punched his partner in the face after arguing over a crying baby has been placed on a good behaviour bond.

Robert Rooks, formerly of Iluka, appeared in Maclean Local Court this week charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of driving without a licence.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from two separate incidents of violence against a female victim in August last year.

On August 24, Rooks become agitated when his 10-month-old baby woke up crying at an Iluka residence.

He yelled out, 'shut up, shut up or I will hit you', which led to a verbal argument between him and his partner.

This escalated when he punched the victim in the head and eye with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the floor.

But it wasn't until a second violent incident on August 29 that he was arrested and charged.

Documents read that the baby was again crying, and the victim was suffering an asthma attack when Rooks again yelled 'shut up, shut up'.

Fearing an assault, the victim grabbed a broom for self-defence, but he grabbed it off her.

When she retreated to the bathroom, he punched her in the nose, grabbed the child and drove off.

She called the police, who arrived to find her with a black eye and a swollen nose, when he failed to return with the child.

The 33-year-old accused was entered into custody a short time later outside Iluka Police Station, where he made full admissions.

"I am not going to deny that I f***** up," he allegedly said.

In court on Tuesday, Magistrate Linden convicted Rooks and placed him on a good behaviour bond for 18 months, and finalised an AVO to protect the victim.

For the driving offence, he was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three years.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ilarwil maclean local court

