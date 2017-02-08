Man wanted on warrants for several offences

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on four outstanding warrants in Ballina.

Adam Gava, aged 28, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants for several offences.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180 to 185cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Adam is believed to frequent the Ballina, Lismore and Alstonville areas.

Anyone who sees Adam Gava is advised not to approach him but to contact Ballina police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.