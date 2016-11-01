Man tried to lure girl, 13, for 'sexual activity'

A man has been refused bail after approaching a girl for sexual activity.

A MAN will face Lismore Local Court today charged with aggravated procure child for unlawful sexual activity and intimidation.

Police will allege around 3pm yesterday, a 43-year-old man approached a 13-year-old girl who was waiting for friends to finish school on the corner Cherry and Crane Sts, Ballina.

The man got out of the vehicle and attempted to lead the girl away from friends and allegedly tried to procure her for sexual activity.

Scared, the girl ran to a nearby business where she contacted police and provided a description of the man.

A short time later, a 38-year-old woman was inside a shop in Tamar Street, Ballina reported to police she was approached by the 43-year-old man who allegedly followed her around the store.

Richmond Local Area Command attended the scene and located the man nearby.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged and refused bail.