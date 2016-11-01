27°
News

Man tried to lure girl, 13, for 'sexual activity'

Claudia Jambor
| 1st Nov 2016 12:35 PM
A man has been refused bail after approaching a girl for sexual activity.
A man has been refused bail after approaching a girl for sexual activity. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN will face Lismore Local Court today charged with aggravated procure child for unlawful sexual activity and intimidation.

Police will allege around 3pm yesterday, a 43-year-old man approached a 13-year-old girl who was waiting for friends to finish school on the corner Cherry and Crane Sts, Ballina.

The man got out of the vehicle and attempted to lead the girl away from friends and allegedly tried to procure her for sexual activity.

Scared, the girl ran to a nearby business where she contacted police and provided a description of the man.

A short time later, a 38-year-old woman was inside a shop in Tamar Street, Ballina reported to police she was approached by the 43-year-old man who allegedly followed her around the store.

Richmond Local Area Command attended the scene and located the man nearby.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged and refused bail.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina child approach court editors picks police sexual assault

Man tried to lure girl, 13, for 'sexual activity'

Man tried to lure girl, 13, for 'sexual activity'

POLICE said the girl, who was waiting for friends in Ballina, was scared and ran into a nearby business for protection.

  • News

  • 1st Nov 2016 12:35 PM

Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

An unrecognizable man wearing black shirt sitting at a table in front of an empty plate waiting for food, holding fork and knife in his hands.

Northern Rivers restaurant reacts to news that one guest is a vegan

Man arrested in Byron Bay break and enter crackdown

Man arrested in Harlaxton after police chase through backyards . Wednesday, Dec 09, 2015 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

Man to face court over spate of break and enters in Byron Bay

Social media key to finding owner of stolen WW2 artefact

When police uncovered some stolen goods earlier this month in Nimbin, they have also found this World War II 'Soldiers Record of Service Book' in the name of Richard Slee from Broken Hill.

History buff from Orange forms unique partnership with local police

Local Partners

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

PARIS Hilton tattooed her autograph on her friend Jasmine Waltz's arm at a party.

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!