Man to face court over Tabulam fatal crash

A TABULAM man will appear before Lismore Local Court today charged with offences relating to a fatal car crash earlier this year.

After an extensive investigation, police from the Richmond Crash Investigation Unit arrested a 21-year-old Tabulam man and charged him at Casino Police Station on Saturday.

The man was charged with the following offences: dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of a drug, dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving occasioning death, never licensed person drive vehicle on road (prior offence) and not give way to vehicle.

Police will allege that on Saturday, July 2 the 21-year-old Tabulam man drove a car with four passengers on the intersection of Plains Station Rd and the Bruxner Hwy, Tabulam.

At this point, police said he crashed into another vehicle that resulted in the death of one of his female passengers and caused several injuries to the occupants of both cars involved.

He faced a bail hearing on Saturday where he was refused bail until his appearance in Lismore Local Court today.