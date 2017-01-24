Man to be extradited over armed robbery at Ballina bank

A man will be extradited from Western Australia in relation to an armed robbery at Ballina.

AN ACCUSED robber has been charged following an armed robbery at a Ballina bank earlier this month.

Richmond Local Area Command detectives travelled to Western Australia to speak to a 29-year-old man who had been detained for unrelated matters.

The detectives will apply for the extradition of the man from Western Australia in relation to the armed robbery of a River St bank on Wednesday, January 11.

The alleged robbery unfolded just after 3pm when a man entered a bank on River St and demanded money from the teller.

Police were told the man was armed with a blood-filled syringe.

The teller handed over cash and the man fled. He was last seen on River St.

Richmond Local Area Command commenced an investigation into the incident.

No one was injured during the robbery.