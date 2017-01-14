Man threatens bank teller with blood-filled syringe

POLICE are appealing for public help following a terrifying daylight robbery at a Ballina bank this week.

Just after 3pm on Wednesday, January 11, a man entered the Greater Bank on River St and demanded money from a teller.

Police were told the man was armed with a blood filled syringe when he threatened the teller.

The bank teller handed cash over to the man who then fled the scene. The man was last seen on River St.

Richmond Local Area Command police officers have commenced an investigation into the robbery.

A police spokesperson said no further details of the man's description, the amount stolen, or CCTV footage were available at this time.

Members of the public are urged to help with the investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.