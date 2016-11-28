Man struck by aircraft propeller flown to hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A MAN has ended up in hospital after being struck by an aircraft propeller.

At around 3.45pm on Monday last week The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mallanganee to reports of a male patient who had been struck by a propeller while conducting maintenance on his aircraft.

The middle aged male suffered lacerations to his back region.

On arrival to scene the patient was being treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

The patient was transported by the Rescue Helicopter to Lismore base hospital in a stable condition.