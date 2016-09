A screen shot from the security video showing a man stealing a chainsaw from a Ballina business.

A MAN has been caught on security vision taking a chainsaw out of a Ballina business last Friday.

Chainsaw theft: Man steals chainsaw from Ballina business

John's Bikes and Mowers have released the following security vision showing a man wandering around the shop.

When staff were distracted he manages to take a chainsaw out the door without being detected.

If you recognise this man, please contact Ballina police on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.