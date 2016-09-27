Man stabbed multiple times in groin and back, woman charged

UPDATE, 4.30pm: A WOMAN has been charged over the alleged stabbing of a man in Casino early this morning.

Police say about 5.50am this morning, a 23-year-old man suffered a number of stab wounds after a verbal altercation at North St in Casino.

Police and ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command established a crime scene and arrested a 29-year-old woman at the home.

The woman was taken to Casino Police Station where she was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police will allege the incident was domestic related.

She was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court today.

ORIGINAL: A MAN in his late 20s was stabbed multiple times in the back and groin and rushed to hospital early this morning, ambulance have confirmed.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said they received the call at 5.50am this morning to reports a man had received multiple stab wounds to his back and groin.

Paramedics were given an address on North St in Casino.

The patient with multiple stab wounds was transported to Lismore Base Hospital via road ambulance.

He was the only patient transferred from that address.