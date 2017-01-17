33°
Man robbed at knifepoint: Did you see anything?

17th Jan 2017 10:10 AM

POLICE have appealed to the public for information following an armed robbery in Goonellabah.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said at about 9.30pm on Saturday, a man allegedly approached another man on Simeoni Drive with a knife and demanded money.

He fled the scene with a sum of cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, between 170cm and 180cm tall, and was last seen wearing black sports clothes and a black cap.

If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious in the area please contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  armed robbery crime goonellabah police

