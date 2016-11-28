Man rescued from North Coast beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyagarah Beach on Sunday to rescue a 65-year-old man.

A MAN has been rescued from sand dunes after sustaining a leg injury.

Around 1.30pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was call to Tyagarah Beach to assist a 65-year-old man who had sustained a lower leg fracture in the dunes.

On arrival to scene, flight paramedic and doctor were winched down to the patient being already treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

The patient was stabilised on scene, and with the assistance of Surf Life Saving NSW volunteers was extricated by ATV and Road Ambulance to the awaiting helicopter at Tyagarah airport.

The patient was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.