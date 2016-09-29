Man punched victim 'to the back of head'

A CASINO man has been charged after he allegedly punched another man in the back of the head at a Casino hotel.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that at 10pm on Friday the victim was seated in a licensed premises in Casino when he was approached by two Casino men.

After a short argument the victim was punched once to the back of the head by a 24-year-old Casino man.

It is then alleged the other man punched the victim twice to the back of the head.

The victim has tried to defend himself and was assaulted by the Casino men.

Bystanders have then split the parties up.

On Tuesday Casino police arrested the 24-year-old man, who was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and breach of bail.

He has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court next month.

Police are carrying out further inquiries in relation to the second alleged offender.