THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Shark Bay at Evans Head this afternoon after emergency services were called to help a man out of the water.

Evans Head residents noticed sirens racing to the popular swimming spot at around 5.45pm.

"A male patient has been brought out of the water at Shark Bay and CPR is in progress,” a helicopter spokesperson said.

"The medical team winched in and they are performing CPR on the beach now.”

More details as they come to hand.