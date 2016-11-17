Man on the run after police chase in Lismore

A MAN who led police on a pursuit through the Lismore CBD and South Lismore overnight is still on the loose.

At 2.30am police tried to pull him over after they noticed his car had a broken headlight and he had failed to give way at a stop sign.

He refused to stop, leading police around the CBD and towards South Lismore for about five minutes at a speed of about 40-50km/h, peaking at 80km/h.

The pursuit ended near Lismore Base Hospital on Bent St when the driver and one passenger made a run for it.

Two more passengers - a man and a woman - remained in the car.

The passenger who ran from the scene was found hiding in the bushes nearby, but the driver got away.

Police are now making enquiries.