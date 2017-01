A MAN in his 50s has died after a single vehicle car crash near Grafton this morning.

Police said the Copmanhurst man was travelling along Wooli Rd at Pillar Valley about 8am today when he crashed into a tree.

Members of the public stopped to help the man, and Grafton police, ambulance and the SES were called to the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked, but was sent back to its Lismore base after it was confirmed the man had died.