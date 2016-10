AN ELDERLY male driver has been taken to hospital after colliding with a tree in Ballina this morning.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said the driver was able to self-extricate and has been transported to Ballina Hospital.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Hill St and Coogee St in East Ballina.

Emergency Services were called at 10.15am.

NSW Fire and Rescue and police crews were on scene.

Council and Fire and Rescue crews are cleaning up the site.