30°
VIDEO: The scene of the fatal crash at Tintenbar

Cathryn Mclauchlan
Marc Stapelberg
23rd Nov 2016 9:49 AM Updated: 12:09 PM
Scene of crash on Pacific Highway at Tintenbar.
Scene of crash on Pacific Highway at Tintenbar.

UPDATE 11.40am: POLICE have confirmed the crash at Tintenbar was a fatality.

They will be addressing media this afternoon on road safety issues in the area.

Lanes have now reopened in both directions on the Pacific Hwy.

Live Traffic NSW has reported one of the two northbound lanes are still closed. 

 

UPDATE 11am: DIVERSIONS are in place while the Pacific Highway is closed.

Southbound traffic to travel on the Hinterland Way, Ross Lane, Coast Road and return to the Pacific Highway.

Northbound traffic to travel  on Tamarind Drive (old Pacific Highway

 

UPDATE 10am: A WESTPAC Life Saver Helicopter has landed on the Pacific Highway to assist a male patient involved in a collision between a car and cyclist.

The man has gone into cardiac arrest.

Helicopter crews and paramedics are treating him on scene.

The collision occurred near the Tintenbar exit at Ballina. 

 

The scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tintenbar.
The scene of a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tintenbar.

WEDNESDAY 9.45am: A PERSON has gone into cardiac arrest after a car and cyclist have collided on the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Paramedics were called about 9.15am and are treating him on scene.

Live Traffic are reporting the incident at Tamarind Drive, on the Pacific Highway at Tintenbar.

The highway is closed in both directions with detours in place.

Emergency services are on the scene including RMS and the Westpac Surf Life Saving Rescue Helicopter.

More details as they come.

POLICE have confirmed the crash at Tintenbar was a fatality.

