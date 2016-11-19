31°
Man escapes from police after officer assaulted

Alina Rylko
| 19th Nov 2016 10:04 AM Updated: 10:08 AM
A MAN is on the run following a police officer assault on the North Coast.
A MAN is on the run following a police officer assault on the North Coast.

ONE woman will face Byron Bay Local Court on December 8, while another man is wanted, following a police officer assault at Yelgun on Friday.

About 8.45pm, south on the Pacific Motorway, Tweed Byron Local Area Command police were attending a car crash when a red Hyundai sedan did not slow down around the break down lane.

Police stopped that vehicle, and a 22-year-old male driver was breath tested. He was arrested for the purpose of a second breath analysis.

"Police put him in the police sedan, and while they were dealing with another two passengers in his car the driver has run away," Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said.

"The other two people in the car engaged in a scuffle with police which enabled the driver to escape on foot."

A 37-year-old woman was issued with field court attendances for assaulting police and hindering police.

She sustained a small cut to her hand during the incident and was taken to Byron Bay Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was released with further actions to be taken under the Young Offenders Act.

The 22-year-old male driver, known to police, remains on the run.

The police officer was not injured.

"Leading up to the Christmas and the New year period it's going to be busy on our roads," Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said.

"If drivers are delayed due to traffic we urge that they remain patient and the police will attempt to resolve the incident as soon as possible." 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  man wanted rbt tweed byron local area command yelgun

