Man driving stolen car was 8.5 times over alcohol limit

A MAN has been arrested in Kyogle after being found drink driving in a stolen car - 8.5 times over the legal limit.

Police allege that about 10.20pm on Saturday night they saw a vehicle driving on the incorrect side of the road through Kyogle.

Police stopped the vehicle soon after.

They were then approached by owners of the vehicle who said that the vehicle had just been stolen.

Police arrested the driver, a 32-year-old Lismore man who then provided a positive breath sample for alcohol.

The man was taken to Casino Police station where he was searched and found to be in possession of a prohibited drug.

Further checks revealed he is a disqualified driver.

He then provided a breath analysis that was 8.5 times over his legal limit.

He has been charged with illegal use of conveyance, high range PCA 2nd+ offence, drive whilst disqualified and possess prohibited drug.

He was bail refused and was set to appear in Lismore Local Court.