A MAN has died after a suspected drowning in Yamba this afternoon.

About 2pm, a 46-year-old Yamba man was swimming at the Kolora Lake Reserve, near Yamba Rd and the Treelands Drive commercial area, when he was pulled from the water unresponsive.

CPR was provided, however, he died at the scene.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A brief will be prepared for the Coroner.