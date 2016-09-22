Man confesses to carrying prohibited items

A ROUTINE and honest conversation between local police and a Lismore resident led to the discovery of a prohibited drug.

Police said they saw a 35 year old Lismore man riding a pushbike on Crown Street, South Lismore yesterday.

Police stopped the man in order to speak to him about the perils of not wearing a helmet.

As they spoke to him they formed an opinion about his sobriety.

The man then decided to inform police that he was in possession of ice and a glass pipe.

Police searched the man and found he was telling the truth.

He will face Lismore Court next month for possession of a prohibited drug and possessing implements to administer a prohibited drug.