Man charged over threats and intimidation over Facebook

Threats and intimidation over Facebook are a chargeable offence.

LISMORE police have today charged a 41 year old Lismore man with two offences.

The offences allegedly related to serious threats made against a 21 year old male on the social media network Facebook.

Police will allege the 41 year old sent numerous threats and photos to the victim over a one month period.

Police have arrested the man this morning and charged him with intimidation and use of a carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

Due to the very serious nature of these particular offences he has had his bail refused.