Man charged over break in, attempted sexual assault

A MAN has been charged after allegedly breaking into a home and attempting to sexually assault a woman at Bangalow.

Police said that at about 4.30am Sunday, a man broke into a home on Blackwood Crescent and entered the bedroom of a 57-year-old woman who was asleep.

The man woke the woman and demanded property before he attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to run into another room and lock the door before calling out for assistance.

The man left the premises with property before police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command arrived at the scene.

Shortly before 6.30am, patrolling officers sighted the man and arrested him in Deacon Street following a short foot pursuit.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal and attempt sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.