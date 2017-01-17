Both men accused of bestiality, animal cruelty refused bail

UPDATE, 4.20pm: THE SECOND man accused of committing acts of bestiality and animal cruelty in Nimbin late last year has had his matters heard in court.

Similarly to his alleged partner in crime, Bradley Presbury did not appear before Lismore Local Court via video link.

In a brief mention of his matters, Presbury's matters were adjourned until February 21 with a brief of evidence to be presented in court on February 17.

Bail was not formally applied for and was refused.

ORIGINAL STORY Tuesday 2.45pm: ONE of the men charged with bestiality and animal cruelty after an incident at Nimbin last month has been refused bail.

Reece Parke, 22, did not appear before Lismore Local Court via video link yesterday when his matters were mentioned.

But the court heard investigators were still waiting for results from forensic tests, blood samples, fingerprint analysis and examination of items from the scene.

Non-publication order applications were also made on behalf of Parke and a second man charged over the same incident.

Magistrate David Heilpern said their names had been widely published in the media and said there was "clearly media interest in the matter".

He then raised the matter of public interest relating to the case, saying Parke was charged with a serious indictable offence of bestiality.

He said continued publication of his name would be minor compared to the initial reports naming the accused in relation to the charges.

It was argued Parke may suffer embarrassment and distress if found not guilty, adverse commentary and trial by media.

Parke did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

The matter adjourned was until February 21.