A MAN has been charged after he allegedly followed around a nine-year-old girl in Kyogle.

Police said that on March 30, he followed the girl down the main street of Kyogle into a store, then back out and down the street.

Authorities were notified and, following an investigation, the accused was identified and charged on Saturday with a child approach offence.

He is due to appear at Kyogle Court on November 17.