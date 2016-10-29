Man busted for driving 13 times over limit on Bruxner Hwy

A CORAKI man has recorded an blood-alcohol reading 13 times over the legal limit for a disqualified driver in Lismore on Thursday night.

Police will allege that at 11.30pm they stopped a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway, Lismore for a breath test.

The driver, a 49-year-old Coraki man provided a positive reading to alcohol and was taken to Lismore Police station.

Checks on his licence status revealed that he was disqualified until 2032.

He was charged with high range drink driving, second offence and drive while disqualified, second offence.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.