Lismore Base hospital was broken into where $35 was stolen from a charity collection box.

IN THE early hours of December 29, 2016 a 24 year-old Lismore man was depicted on CCTV breaking into the foyer of Lismore Hospital.

He forced his way into the foyer then stole a Lions Club Charity collection bucket.

Police viewed the CCTV and identified the offender.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with Break, Enter and Steal.

Police will be applying for a compensation order from the court in relation to the stolen charitable donations, estimated to be about $35.00