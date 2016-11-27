Man behind bars after domestic violence

A man is in custody after being re-arrested within 24-hours of his first alleged offence.

A 40-year-old Mullumbimby man will face court tomorrow over domestic violence allegations.

Police allege early Saturday they arrested the man for a serious assault on his de-facto partner at Mullumbimby.

The accused was taken to Byron Bay police station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property.

The man was granted conditional bail by the court and re-arrested within 24 hours for breaching the Apprehended Violence Order and his bail conditions.

He remains behind bars until a Tweed Heads Local Court mention tomorrow.