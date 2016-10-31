29°
Man assaulted, robbed at Northern Rivers skatepark

Claudia Jambor
| 31st Oct 2016 10:02 AM

POLICE are investigating a robbery and assault at a local skate park.

Richmond Local Area Command police said the victim received a text message to meet at the Crawford Square Skate Park in Casino last Friday at around 6pm.

He was shortly met by a man who assaulted the victim, demanded cash and stole his wallet.

The victim fled to his car and was followed by the accused, who smashed the victim's car window.

The victim managed to drive away and reported the incident to police.

Police are making enquiries to locate the suspected man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Casino Police Station, 6662 0099.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  assault casino casino skatepark crime police robbery

