Man arrested over Goonellabah robbery

AN arrest has been made, where a man has been charged for the Goonellabah robbery earlier this week, by Lismore Detectives.

Police will allege at 11:48am on October 9 a man entered the Chemist Warehouse Goonellabah.

He covered his face and made his way over the counter.

He then produced a capped syringe and demanded that he be supplied drugs.

He was given some drugs by staff and left the store.

Lismore Detectives executed a search warrant in South Gundurimba on October 12 and several items related to the robbery were seized.

On Friday October 14 police arrested a 55 year old American citizen in relation to this incident.

He has been charged with armed robbery with an offensive weapon.

He has had bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court tomorrow.