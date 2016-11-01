Man arrested in Byron Bay break and enter crackdown

Man arrested in Harlaxton after police chase through backyards . Wednesday, Dec 09, 2015 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

A MAJOR arrest has been made in connection to a spate of break and enters in Byron Bay in the past two weeks.

About 10 police chased down a suspect by foot around Byron's CBD at around 11am yesterday.

A 27-year-old man was caught on Ruskin St a short time later and was charged with aggravated break and enter and stealing a motor vehicle.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Local Court today.

Byron Bay crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said police hope the arrest will have a significant impact in reducing recent break and enter incidents in the Byron Shire.

Insp Cullen urged Byron Shire residents to ensure their properties are locked up at night following reports most of the break and enters have involved unlocked houses.

Police are investigating at least one other suspect in connection to the home invasions.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighbourhood, contact Byron Bay Police Station on 6685 9499.