Man arrested after investigation into cannabis supply

A NIMBIN man has been charged following a search warrant of a house last month.
Senior constable David Henderson said that on October 19 police attached to Strike Force Areas executed a search warrant at Jiggi.
They allege that a significant amount of cannabis and cash were seized.
A man was charged and bail refused.
After further investigation police yesterday charged a 20-year-old Nimbin man with the following offences:
- Cultivate large Commercial Quantity of Prohibited Drug by enhanced means
- Cultivate large commercial quantity of Prohibited Drug
- Supply Commercial Quantity of a Prohibited Drug
- Conceal Serious Indictable Offence
He was bail refused and set to appear in Lismore Local Court.