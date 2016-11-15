Man armed with knife robs fruit stall on Northern Rivers

POLICE are appealing for public assistance following the robbery of a fruit stall on the Northern Rivers.

About 6.40pm yesterday, a woman and a teenage girl were at the stall on Kyogle Road, Dum Dum, between Murwillumbah and Uki, when they were approached by a man who was travelling in a white Holden Commodore.

The man allegedly produced a knife and demanded cash, with the woman and teenager complying before they fled the stall.

The man returned to his car with the sum of cash and was last seen driving east towards Murwillumbah.

Police are now looking for a man described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 30 years old and 180cm tall, with a brown shoulder-length mullet hairstyle and a round stomach.

He had distinctive tattoos on his stomach and both arms, with black lettering on the back of each tricep.

He was wearing dark knee-length pants and was shirtless.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.