Man approached 16-year-old boy after he got off school bus

Police are investigating after a boy was approached by a man at Alstonville.

POLICE are investigating an incident during which a child was approached by a 50-year-old man in Alstonville yesterday.

The incident was reported to Ballina Police Station at 8.15am this morning.

A description of the man was given to police - he is described as having a large build and grey hair.

A 16-year-old boy boarded a school bus in Alstonville around 4.30pm, when he later noticed a green Mitsubishi Triton following the bus until he got off the bus at Uralba Rd.

Shortly after disembarking the bus, the boy saw the car had pulled over and a 50-year-old man approached him and asked for directions back to Alstonville.

The 16-year-old questioned the man, saying he'd noticed the man's car driving behind the bus.

The man then retreated to his car and fled the scene.

Police are assessing CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses near the bus stop in Alstonville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ballina Police Station, 6681 8699.