Breaking: Duo face court today over child porn and abuse

Alina Rylko
| 26th Nov 2016 11:24 AM Updated: 11:29 AM
McKenzie Street where the offending material was discovered.
McKenzie Street where the offending material was discovered.

A man and woman have been charged over alleged child abuse offences and possession of child exploitation material on the state's North Coast.

On Tuesday 8 November 2016, police from Richmond Local Area Command attended a home on McKenzie Street, Lismore.

While in the property, police allegedly discovered a number of suspicious images on computers.

Police executed a crime scene warrant at the home, seizing two computers.

A subsequent search of the computers allegedly located a large number of child exploitation images.

Police will allege some of the images depicted a man and woman committing acts of indecency upon a 12-year-old girl.

Yesterday (Friday 25 November 2016), police attended the same premises and arrested a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman

They were taken to Lismore Police Station where the man was charged with aggravated indecent assault offender in company; aggravated act of indecency offender in company; possess child abuse material; use child under 14 to make child abuse material; goods in custody, and other offences.

The woman was charged with aggravated indecent assault offender in company; aggravated act of indecency offender in company; possess child abuse material; use child under 14 to make child abuse material and goods in custody.

Both were refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Saturday 26 November 2016).

Police would urge anyone who has been a victim of child abuse, or is aware of anyone who is in possession of child abuse material, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  arrest child abuse lismore richmond police

