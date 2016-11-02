Man advised by police not to drive caught hour later

POLICE from Richmond Local Area Command have arrested and charged a man after he failed to submit to a roadside drug test.

On Friday afternoon Richmond Highway Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle on Coraki Road South Gundurimba, senior constable David Henderson said.

Police allege that the driver, a 24-year-old Ewingar man, provided a positive roadside drug test and was arrested.

His passenger, a 37-year-old Lismore man, was advised not to drive the vehicle if he was under the influence of drugs, snr cnst Henderson said.

He was also advised that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

An hour later police saw the same vehicle driving on Bruxner Highway at South Lismore.

The vehicle was stopped and the 37-year-old Lismore man was seen to be the driver.

He refused to submit to a roadside drug test and was placed under arrest.

At Lismore Police Station he refused to undergo an oral fluid testing process.

He was charged with refusing or failing to submit to an oral fluid test, refusing or failing to provide an oral fluid sample (2nd offence), using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.