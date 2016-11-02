Man admitted he had knife, knuckle dusters on him

CASINO police have charged a man after he was found in possession of weapons.
Police allege they saw a 27-year-old man riding a pushbike with no helmet on McDougall Street on Tuesday morning.
He was stopped by police; he then told police that he had something in his backpack that he should not have.
During a search police found the man to be in possession of a set of knuckle-dusters and a folding knife.
The items have been seized as exhibits and the man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a knife.
He will appear in Casino Local Court later this month.