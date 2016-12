A 62-year-old man has been charged with assault after punching a storekeeper.

Police allege that the 62-year-old attended a store in Lismore on December 20 where he was well known to the storekeeper, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The man has allegedly punched the storekeeper once to the head without provocation or warning.

Police spoke to the 62-year-old yesterday and he was charged with assault.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.