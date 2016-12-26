Man accused of punching passerby multiple times, unprovoked

A MAN has been charged after an assault in Ballina earlier this month.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on December 9, a 46-year-old Ballina man approached a 67-year-old man unknown to him on Pine Avenue, and punched him several times to the face, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Snr Const Henderson said it was alleged this assault was unprovoked and the victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

The 46-year-old man's identity was later established and he was arrested on Saturday, December 24.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where it will be alleged that he spat on a police and ambulance officer.

He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault police.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in February.